Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 47.8% in August

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MITEY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. 60,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,004. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MITEY. Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

