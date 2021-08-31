Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 52,168 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,168 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $149,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after acquiring an additional 260,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $326.06. 172,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,133. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.45. The company has a market cap of $344.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

