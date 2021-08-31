Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,081,700 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,081,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,730,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,148. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

