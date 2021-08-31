Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $67.75 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,495,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,137 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $67,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,203,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,401,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

