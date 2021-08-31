Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,363 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $65,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

IBM traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.25. The company had a trading volume of 203,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,289. The stock has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

