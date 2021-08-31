Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,116 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $52,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,260 shares of company stock worth $9,954,539. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $565.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.19 and a 200 day moving average of $451.40. The stock has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

