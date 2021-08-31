Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.07.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently -272.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

