Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Cable One at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 120.4% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Cable One by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cable One by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $2,077.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,948.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,867.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,169 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,364. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

