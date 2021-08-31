Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 71,600 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,703,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,421.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,461.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,314.24. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

