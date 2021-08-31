Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 175,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,294,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.