Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

MDLZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.07. 7,367,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.