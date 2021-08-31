Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 171,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,603. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.