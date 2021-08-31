Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Update

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the July 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MONDY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.06. Mondi has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Mondi alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MONDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.