Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

TWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

