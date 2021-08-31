Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 4,968 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $73.96 and a 1-year high of $102.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

