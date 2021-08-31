Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the July 29th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

MSD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 46,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,624. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

