Morgan Stanley Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,984,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 141.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after buying an additional 571,533 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 131.3% in the first quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 840,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after buying an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.