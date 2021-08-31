Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.13% of OFS Capital worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in OFS Capital by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. OFS Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 125.91% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

OFS Capital Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

