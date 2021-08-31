Morgan Stanley Sells 10,684 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $225,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $7,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXM opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,856.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

