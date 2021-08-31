Morgan Stanley Sells 47,539 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of LivaNova worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,387,000 after buying an additional 183,016 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after buying an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in LivaNova by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after buying an additional 428,600 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $82,565,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after buying an additional 57,708 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.