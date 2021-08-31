Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 26.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,781,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 465,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.89 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.35.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

