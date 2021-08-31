MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 477,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 392,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,770.0 days.

Shares of MorphoSys stock remained flat at $$51.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.79. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $121.55.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.