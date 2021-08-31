MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 20,426 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 20,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in V.F. by 71.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 467,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,351,000 after acquiring an additional 194,981 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

