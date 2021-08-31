MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 3,926 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 63.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 321.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,369,000 after buying an additional 62,968 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.4% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 247,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

