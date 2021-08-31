MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $13.54 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $196.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

