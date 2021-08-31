MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.43 and a 200 day moving average of $200.10.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

