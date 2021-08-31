MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

PLD stock opened at $133.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average of $116.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

