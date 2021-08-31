NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Down 23.6% in August

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ NAOV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,413,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. NanoVibronix has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAOV. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoVibronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NanoVibronix by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NanoVibronix by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 73,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NanoVibronix by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 43,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in NanoVibronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.