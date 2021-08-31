National Bank Financial Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.80. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RY. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

RY opened at $104.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

