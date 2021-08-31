National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Down to $225.13

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $225.13, but opened at $220.37. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $220.37, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.61 and a 200 day moving average of $230.06. The company has a market capitalization of $829.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in National Western Life Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Western Life Group by 59.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.