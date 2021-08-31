Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Down 36.8% in August

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,035,600 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the July 29th total of 1,638,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,066,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLST shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

NLST traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 274,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,597. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Netlist had a return on equity of 202.56% and a net margin of 19.67%. Analysts expect that Netlist will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

