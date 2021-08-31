New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 29th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 1,266.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 285,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the second quarter worth about $906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 3,006.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 14.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. 49,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $120.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. New York City REIT has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -173.91%.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

