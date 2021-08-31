New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,662 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,911 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $105.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $110.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

