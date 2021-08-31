New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.62% of Banner worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

