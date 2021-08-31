New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,507,362 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,507,362 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.52. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

