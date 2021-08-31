NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.61

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 14253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 729,853 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 419,034 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

