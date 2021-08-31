NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.61

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 14253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.21.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31.
About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.