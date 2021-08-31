Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

