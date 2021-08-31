NFT (NFT) Market Cap Achieves $10.20 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 65.8% higher against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $10.20 million and $244,254.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.18 or 0.00843711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00046864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00101382 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

