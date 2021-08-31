Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.55. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. The firm had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $51,127.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

