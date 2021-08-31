Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$8.98, with a volume of 19111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outpeform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$508.77 million and a P/E ratio of 40.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 71.14%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

