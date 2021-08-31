Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of ANSYS worth $53,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.36. 419,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,655. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.78.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

