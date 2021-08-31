Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $122.50 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 66,316 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $122,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

DIS traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.30. 8,615,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,687,929. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $329.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.