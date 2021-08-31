Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 71,240 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,240 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $58,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $204.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,720. The company has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

