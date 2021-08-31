Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,737 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $55,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.80. 4,563,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $75.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

