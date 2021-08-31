Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 29th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.02.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

NRDBY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.