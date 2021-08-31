Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NRDXF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. 412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983. Nordex has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

