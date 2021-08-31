Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.
Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,208. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $345.31 million, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.