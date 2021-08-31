Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Issues Earnings Results

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.27 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.18% of Nordic American Tankers worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

