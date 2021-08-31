Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

NAT stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.27 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordic American Tankers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.18% of Nordic American Tankers worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

