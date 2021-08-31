Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordic American Tankers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.18% of Nordic American Tankers worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

